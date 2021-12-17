Trump Says Evangelical Christians Love Israel More Than American Jews

Former President Donald Trump said that evangelical Christians have more affection toward Israel than Jews in the U.S.

“There’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel,” Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid in an interview for his new book, “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.” “I’ll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” he added. “And I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

Trump went on to say that The New York Times “hates Israel,” despite alleging that it’s “Jewish people that run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.”

Axios released another portion of Trump’s interview on Monday, where he argued that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not want peace with the Palestinians.

“I think he just tapped us along. Just tap, tap, tap, you know?” Trump said of Netanyahu. “After meeting with Bibi for three minutes … I stopped Bibi in the middle of a sentence. I said, ‘Bibi, you don’t want to make a deal. Do you?’ And he said, ‘Well, uh, uh uh’ — and the fact is, I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make a deal.” (RELATED: Hundreds Of Google, Amazon Workers Call For Ending Contract With Israel)

Trump also criticized Netanyahu for congratulating Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, calling it a mistake. “[Netanyahu] was very early — like, earlier than most,” Trump said regarding the matter.

“I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him,” Trump said.

