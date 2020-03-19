Editorial

Sean Payton Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges People To Behave Responsibly

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a no-call between Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints and Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Graythen / Staff/ Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, Payton tested positive for coronavirus, and is the first person in the NFL world to contract the virus.

Schefter also reported Payton went public with the diagnosis “he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It just doesn’t end, folks. It just doesn’t end. With every passing day, we get more and more bad news about coronavirus.

Now, one of the most legendary coaches in all of football has contracted the virus. This needs to all come to a quick end.

 

Outside of Kevin Durant, Sean Payton is probably the most famous man in all of sports to get coronavirus. It’s just a brutal situation.

Hopefully, people listen to his advice, stay indoors, stay away from other people and everything will eventually be fine.

 

Get well soon, coach! We’re all cheering for him!