NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says There Are ‘No Plans Right Now To Pause The Season’

The National Basketball Association revealed if there are any plans to suspend or pause the season following an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

“No plans right now to pause the season,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared Tuesday during his appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today” show. “We’ve, of course, looked at all the options, but frankly we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“As we look through these cases, literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world,” Silver continued. “I think we are finding ourselves where we knew we were going to get to for the past several months and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we are going to have to learn to live with it.”(RELATED: The NHL Pauses The Season From December 22 Until December 27 Because Of COVID-19)

When pressed by the host about whether there are any contingency plans to pause or suspend the league’s season before Christmas, the top NBA boss said that “of course” the league always has had backup plans since March of 2020. But that, as of now, “the plan is to move forward.” He said the right and “responsible” thing to do is to “continue to play.”