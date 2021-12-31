Disabled Man, Caretakers Zip-Tied While Suspects Ransack Home: Police

A disabled man and his two caretakers were zip-tied while a group of suspects ransacked their Los Angeles home Thursday night, according to police.

A man went out to take out the trash when the suspects allegedly held the man at gunpoint before beating him, then the suspects went inside to tie up the first victim along with his disabled son and the son’s caretakers, KTTV reported. (RELATED: ‘It Happened In Our Family Room … It Disgusts Me’: Gun-Wielding Robbers Force Way Into Home Mid-Holiday Party)

Sky9’s Desmond Shaw – @RoadSageLA – reports from overhead a Studio City home where four people were assaulted by four masked suspects, who then fled the scene. Police and firefighters are on the scene. One of the victims is being transported to the hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/v3XYJO3Gwb — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 31, 2021

The suspects ransacked the home before they fled the scene through a backdoor, according to the outlet.

It was not confirmed if anything was stolen from the home, according to KCAL-TV.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries while the other three victims were treated on the scene, according to the outlet.

Police are still investigating the incident but they claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that the incident was a follow-home robbery.

“We have no evidence to indicate that this is a follow-home, but it is a home invasion and it is disturbing,” LAPD Detective Todd Holmberg said, according to KCAL-TV.