Penn State Runs Horrible Fake Punt During Loss To Arkansas

Penn State ran one of the worst fake punts you’ll ever see Saturday during a 24-10 loss to Arkansas.

For reasons nobody seems to understand, the Nittany Lions dialed up a bonkers fake, and the result was laughable.

The punter heaved the ball into the end zone and an Arkansas player appeared to intercept the pass before realizing that it would be better if he dropped it. Watch the hilarious sequence of events unfold below.

Penn State just ran arguably the funniest fake punt of the season pic.twitter.com/ugwDgZElPL — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022

What an absolutely ridiculous fake from the Nittany Lions. How do you dial up something so unbelievably bad?

How do you send your special teams out there and ask them to do that. It was absolutely awful.

James Franklin drawing up an interesting fake punt for Penn State 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NcUBG7TF8L — Action Network Colleges (@ActionColleges) January 1, 2022

The only impressive part about that situation was the fact the punter managed to impressively avoid getting crushed.

Everything else went as badly as it could.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Isn’t college football the greatest? If you don’t get a laugh out of this situation, you simply don’t have a sense of humor.