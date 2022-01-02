Utah Player Tevita Fotu Appears To Throw A Punch After Losing The Rose Bowl To Ohio State

Utah football player Tevita Fotu appeared to throw a punch Saturday night.

After losing the Rose Bowl to Ohio State in an epic shootout, players appeared to exchange words, and in a video tweeted by Steve Adler, the broadcast appeared to show Fotu throwing a punch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Utah #94 throwing a punch post game? pic.twitter.com/FJeLS3NGEN — Steve Adler (@Steve_Adler) January 2, 2022

This is a bad look for the Utes. First, you blow a big lead against the Buckeyes as C.J. Stroud and his receivers did whatever they wanted against the defense.

Then, after losing the game, a player decided to throw what certainly looked like a punch. If that doesn’t make you a sore loser, I don’t know what does.

Wonder what happened/what was being said here… Some Utah & Ohio State players had to be separated after the game pic.twitter.com/PFhk3vimZr — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 2, 2022

You know what you do when you lose? You shake the other team’s hand and you figure out a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

You don’t start swinging because words are being exchanged. That’s what losers do, and apparently, it’s what Utah tolerates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions!

H/T: BroBible