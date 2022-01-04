Baker Mayfield Won’t Play In The Final Game Of The Season, Will Get Surgery ‘As Soon As Possible’

Baker Mayfield’s season is over.

The Cleveland Browns have announced that the team’s starting quarterback won’t play the final game of the season against the Bengals, and will instead focus on getting surgery to fix a torn labrum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Baker won’t play in this last game. We’re going to hold him out. He’s going to get surgery scheduled as soon as possible,” Stefanski told the media Tuesday.

With Mayfield not taking a snap the rest of the season, his final game of the season was his pathetic performance against the Steelers.

Going out with only 185 yards on 16/38 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions is a tough way to end your season.

Now, the Browns have to figure out what they’re going to do with Mayfield going forward. Will they keep him and try to develop him further or is their journey together nearing an end?

I’m sure a lot of fans are hoping it’s the latter option.

Baker Mayfield just became the first player in the NFL this season to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2022

Hopefully, he gets healthy quickly and is able to get some clarity on his standing with the franchise.