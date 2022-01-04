Gal Gadot Graces Magazine Cover In Sleeveless Black And White Mini Dress

Gal Gadot got everyone’s attention Tuesday as she rocked a sleeveless black and white mini dress in a photo she shared on Instagram.

The 36-year-old actress’ post featured several pictures from her cover shoot for the February issue of InStyle magazine, including a couple of her wearing a black and white zebra print jacket with black shoes. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

There was also a snap of her wearing a white sleeveless mini dress with a white chain collar and one of her wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and a hemline that went down past her knees. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Others involved in the shoot have also shared a few snaps from the upcoming issue.

The magazine also posted a video of the “Wonder Woman” star answering a series of questions, which includes a question about what she would do if she wasn’t working in entertainment. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Spoiler: She finds it special working with people who are pregnant and having a baby.

