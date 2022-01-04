Popular Beer Company Responds To Sexually Vulgar Tweet

The popular beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon responded to a sexually vulgar tweet that suggested people “try eating ass” if they are going to skip drinking this January.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets … the tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates …” the PBR company shared in a statement with Ad Age in a piece published Monday. The comments were noted by UPROXX. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

“In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates,” the statement added. “We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pabst Blue Ribbon has an aggressive, new social media campaign for the new year. Or a disgruntled employee who still has their password. pic.twitter.com/6kEu4HIlCT — Steve Warne (@TSNSteve) January 3, 2022

In the since-deleted tweet that went viral, a message on the beer company’s offical Twitter page read, “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!” (RELATED: Heineken To Cut 8,000 Jobs Due To Pandemic, Taking Steps To ‘Move Beyond Beer’)

Many people saw the raunchy post and wondered if anyone would be fired. There is no word yet on whether any PBR employee has been terminated.

with the original deleted, scholars furiously move as though they’re saving scrolls from the Library of Alexandria, all to document Pabst’s replies about eating ass pic.twitter.com/7DZT10fQuC — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 3, 2022

Before the tweet was deleted, people managed to get screenshots of it and a few other tweets sent out by the beer company, which included messages like “Crop Dust Haters” and “Suddenly eating ass is on brand.”