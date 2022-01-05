REPORT: Lincoln Riley Will Be The Highest-Paid College Football Coach During The 2022 Season, Nick Saban Will Be Second

Nick Saban is no longer the highest-paid coach in college football.

According to 247Sports, USC coach Lincoln Riley will be the highest paid coach in America during the upcoming 2022 season with a salary of roughly $10 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban, who usually is in the top spot, has been bumped to second place with an estimated salary of $9.9 million.

It’s absolutely insane to me that there is any coach in America who makes more money than Nick Saban, especially a college football coach.

When you look at the impact Saban has had, I’m not sure how anyone could argue any coach in the NFL or any other sport deserves more money.

He took Alabama into a regional brand and turned them into a national powerhouse. Kids from all over the country want to study in Tuscaloosa because of the football team he built, and all those out-of-state kids bring higher tuition rates with them.

As I’ve argued before, Saban is embarrassingly underpaid, and he’s probably worth north of $20 million a year. Hell, if you look at the economic impact he’s had on Tuscaloosa and the university, he might be worth $100 million a year.

Yet, Lincoln Riley, who has never won a national title, is now getting a bigger bag of cash next season. That makes no sense to me.

Now, I’m not hating on Riley. I want everyone to get their money, but anyone earning more than Saban is outrageous!