Woman Goes Viral For Saying Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Should Be Fired

A woman stole the show Sunday during the Jaguars/Colts game for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by @TrevorlandPod, his wife was asked a trivia question on the big screen, and instead of answering with one of the options, she said, “C , fire [Trent] Baalke.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

You know things aren’t going well when a fan is just roasting the GM in front of the entire stadium. That’s a sign the train is off the tracks.

Not only did this woman roast the general manager, but the crowd cheered him on. He’s lost the entire stadium!

It’s not hard to see why fans are so upset with the Jags. Urban Meyer was supposed to be the franchise’s savior, but instead, he turned out to be an absolute disaster.

Not only was he a disaster, he lost his job in humiliating fashion, the team is absolutely horrible and the way Trevor Lawrence’s development has been handled is borderline criminal.

It’s a disaster all the way around and fans have had enough! They’ve simply had enough!

Will the Jags make a change at GM? The team’s stance is currently no, but with fans turning against the franchise, you never know!