STUDY: The Detroit Lions Have The Ugliest Fans In The NFL

The Detroit Lions apparently have the ugliest supporters in the NFL.

According to a study from Lines.com, the Lions have the ugliest fans in the entire league and the Titans are second! The Broncos, Vikings and Washington rounded out the bottom five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

As a fan of the Detroit Lions, I’d like to be the first to admit that these findings are absolute garbage. They’re complete nonsense.

The ugliest fans in America? That has to be a joke. As long as I’m alive, I can promise you there are uglier fans out there than Lions fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

We might be perfect, but we’re far better than the average. At the very least, I know I am! God blessed me with these crystal blue eyes, and he didn’t do it so that they could be ignored.

They sparkle so much that even random people on Twitter take notice.

My Lord, your eyes are so blue! Yes! Wear the robe! Lol — Sandy Lewis (@SandyLe60245248) December 22, 2021

There are few things I care enough about to start a war over, but if I have to fight 100 wars on 100 fronts to defend the looks of the blue-collar Detroit Lions fans, then that’s exactly what I’ll do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

That’s a guarantee from David Hookstead you can take to the bank!