The Jacksonville Jaguars Earn The First Pick In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first in the 2022 NFL draft.

Going into the week 18 games, there were different scenarios that could play out with the Lions and Jags, but if Detroit beat the Packers, Jacksonville would lock up the top pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Well, Detroit beat Green Bay, and that means the Jaguars will now pick first overall for the second straight season.

Jaguars have clinched the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

It’s hard to believe we’re sitting here, but we are! The Jaguars had one of the most disappointing seasons imaginable, and the only upside is their draft position.

It’s time for the Jags to get Trevor Lawrence some help. If they don’t, it’ll just be a repeat of what we’ve seen these past couple years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

The downside for the Jags, despite finishing the season with a win, is that the 2022 draft class is a bit of a joke.

It’s one of the worst draft classes in recent memory. There’s not a single surefire star. So, there’s no guarantee who they take first overall will even move the scales.

Just a ridiculous play by Trevor Lawrence and Marvin Jones. Everything going wrong for the Colts right now. pic.twitter.com/SJ4kPaM6JJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

We’ll see who they land, but at least Jags fans have something to now cheer about!