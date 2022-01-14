Energy Department To Recruit Workers To Fight Climate Change In Largest Expansion Since 1977

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday that it would begin hiring 1,000 employees for its so-called Clean Energy Corps which will be tasked with fighting climate change.

The new climate unit will be composed of both current DOE employees and the 1,000 recruits, according to the announcement. The Clean Energy Corps was created by the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which appropriated $62 billion to the DOE for accelerating the nation’s transition to renewables.

“This is an open call for all Americans who are passionate about taking a proactive role in tackling the climate crisis and want to join the team that is best positioned to lead this transformative work,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a message to applicants.

“Solving the world’s greatest challenge will require the inclusion of all voices, perspectives and experiences – and we need people like you to ensure that DOE fulfills on our commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition to reduce emissions and save our planet,” Granholm said. (RELATED: Environmentalists Rattled After Top White House Climate Officials Resign)

On Friday, the DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer offices shared a message, asking for applications. The department said joining the corps was Americans’ opportunity to “make a difference in the climate crisis.”

The hiring spree will represent the DOE’s largest staff expansion since it was created nearly 50 years ago. The open positions will include project management, engineering, legal, communications, human resources and public policy roles. (RELATED: ‘Cannot Power The World With Solar Panels And Wind Turbines Alone’: Bipartisan Lawmakers Advocate For Increased Nuclear Energy)

“The Department will assemble the Clean Energy Corps to mirror the diversity within America and ensure the inclusion of workers who have lived in communities impacted by climate change,” the announcement said.

President Joe Biden has put the fight against climate change at the forefront of his agenda, investing in solar and wind, nixing fossil fuel projects and introducing sweeping regulations on the oil and gas industry. The president ordered the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps shortly after taking office in January 2021, which he said would consist of the “next generation of conservation and resilience workers.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.