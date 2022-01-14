Watch January 10-12 Episodes Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s Friday, and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

This week, we covered Bob Saget’s tragic death, Georgia beating Alabama in the national title game and much more.

For anyone who missed any episodes, you can check them all out below!

January 10: Bob Saget Dies At The Age Of 65, Chargers Lose After Shockingly Stupid Timeout, The Raiders Reportedly Have Interest In Jim Harbaugh, Georgia And Alabama Play Monday Night For The National Title, Wisconsin Improves To 13-2 After Beating Maryland And ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Closes Out Season One With An Awesome Finale

January 11: Georgia Beats Alabama To Win The National Title, Nick Saban Gets Caught On Camera Telling Kirby Smart The Bulldogs ‘Kicked’ Alabama’s ‘Ass In The Fourth Quarter,’ Georgia Students Party Hard After Beating The Crimson Tide, The Miami Dolphins Stun The NFL By Firing Brian Flores, And Wisconsin Is Up To 13th In The AP Poll

January 12: Aaron Rodgers Nukes The Media For Promoting Fake News, The College Football National Title Game Doesn’t Get The Ratings Many Expected, The Big Ten Is Reportedly Holding Up CFP Expansion, Stetson Bennett Sets The Internet On Fire With “Good Morning America” Appearance, Mike Freeman Sends Bizarre Tweet About Black NFL Coaches, Geno Smith Allegedly Threatened To Fight The Police Officers Arresting Him And Wisconsin’s 2022 National Title Odds Are Surprisingly High

Sorry for having to cut this week an episode short, but I can promise you we have some big stuff coming up that will make up for it. In the meantime, enjoy the weekend and I’ll see you all again Monday.