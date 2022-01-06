Charlie Batch Offers Caleb Williams $1 Million To Transfer To Eastern Michigan

There’s a fat payday waiting for Caleb Williams if he transfers to Eastern Michigan.

The superstar Oklahoma quarterback entered the transfer portal to look at new options, and many people believe he’s almost certainly going to leave after former UCF passer Dillon Gabriel transferred to the Sooners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if he wants to make some quick money, EMU is waiting for him!

Legendary EMU quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Charlie Batch, tweeted that GameAbove Capital is willing to pay Williams $1 million to play for the Eagles!

Welcome to the new era of college football with NIL factoring into decisions for players. I’m not sure this is what NIL was designed for, but it’s where we’re at.

Major college football stars are worth a staggering amount of money, especially quarterbacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

Seeing as how Caleb Williams is a top five quarterback in the country, boosters will be more than willing to write huge checks.

Now, will he take the EMU offer? No. Why not? It’s pretty simple. If a small school like EMU is willing to pay him $1 million, major programs will pay a hell of a lot more. He could easily get a few million a season if he transferred to a traditional powerhouse.

While it’s fun to think about Williams playing in the G5, it’s not going to happen, but he will make a lot of money to play somewhere. That much I can promise you.