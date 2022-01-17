Joss Whedon Finally Responds To Claims By Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher About Mistreatment On ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Joss Whedon responded to multiple claims of mistreatment by superstars Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher on the reshoots of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

"I don't threaten people," the 57-year-old filmmaker shared in an interview with New York magazine in a piece published Monday about claims by the 36-year-old actress he reportedly "threatened" her career.

"Who does that?" he added, claiming she misunderstood him. "English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

Whedon stepped in for director Zach Snyder after he left the project to spend time with his family following his daughter's suicide two months earlier.

Joss shared that he had joked with the “Wonder Woman” star about a scene she wanted to cut, noting she’d have to tie his body to a train track and do it over his dead body, according to the report.

“Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” Whedon told the outlet.

Gadot responded to the report that she didn’t misunderstand anything.

“I understood perfectly,” the “Justice League” star shared in an email.

Fisher, who played Cyborg, in the DC film, claimed Whedon’s behavior on the reshoots were “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” the outlet noted.

Cyborg’s part in the film was changed when Joss took over after he cut scenes that in Fisher’s opinion, challenged stereotypes, the outlet noted. When Fisher pointed it out, Whedon reportedly cut him off, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Joss told the New York magazine he cut the scenes for several reasons. The first, because the story line “logically made no sense.” And second because he felt the acting was bad. Whedon said he hadn’t responded to Fisher’s claims prior because they weren’t “either true or merited discussing.”

“We’re talking about a malevolent force,” Whedon said of Fisher, the outlet reported. “We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”