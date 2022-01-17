‘One Year Down’: Tiffany Trump Celebrates Engagement With Never-Before-Seen Snaps Of Special Day At White House

Tiffany Trump celebrated her engagement to fiancé Michael Boulos with never-before-seen pictures from their special day at the White House one year ago.

The first daughter looked great in one picture as she stood in a black suit dress outside the White House Rose Garden with her longtime boyfriend, an heir to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in Nigeria. Boulos can be seen down on one knee in photos posted Sunday on Instagram.

“One year down forever to go,” Tiffany captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

In a second photo, Tiffany and Michael embraced and kissed after the proposal.

A year ago, the former President Donald Trump’s daughter announced the two were engaged with a photo of them posing together at the White House as she showed off her engagement ring.

She captioned her post, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!”

“Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she added.

Boulos also shared the happy news, the Daily Mail reported.

Tiffany and Michael sparked engagement rumors in June 2019 following the Trump family’s visit to London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

The two were spotted looking at engagement rings, according to the Evening Standard report at the time.

The pair were first linked together in September 2018, the outlet noted.