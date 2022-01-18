Bill De Blasio Chooses Not To Run For New York Governor

Former Democratic Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter that he would not run in the 2022 New York Gubernatorial election.

“Now, I made my fair share of mistakes. I was not good with groundhogs at all. I probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym,” de Blasio said addressing events that garnered the former mayor heavy criticism during his time in office. “No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State. But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio continued. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani’s Son Says He’s Considering Running For New York Governor)

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

Although the former mayor had previously potentially shown interest in running for New York governor, his announcement comes after a new poll released by Siena College showed current Democratic New York Governor, Kathy Hochul leading potential Democratic challengers. The poll shows Hochul holding a 34% point advantage over the former mayor in a potential primary with 46% of Democrats supporting Hochul compared to 12% for de Blasio.

De Blasio served as mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021 and was succeeded by the current Democratic Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. Adams, a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) captain, ran his mayoral campaign around being tough in response to the rampant crime increase in New York City.

The former mayor had previously attributed rising crime rates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall index crime in New York City increased by 21.3% in November 2021, compared with November 2020, according to a December press release by the NYPD.