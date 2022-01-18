United Talent Agency Drops Lara Logan After She Compared Fauci To Infamous Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Fox News’ Lara Logan was dropped from her talent agency following recent comments in which she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, according to reports.

Logan, who previously worked on “60 Minutes,” was dropped by United Talent Agency (UTA) weeks ago over her comments, Mediaite reported, citing UTA’s chief communications officer Seth Oster. An unidentified insider at the talent agency told Mediaite that Logan was severed due to her “highly offensive” and “unacceptable” comments.

While speaking on “Fox News Primetime” in late November, Logan likened Fauci to Mengele.

“This what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this, because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty – it has obliterated economies.”

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn’t represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: “I am talking about people all across the world are saying this” pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

Fauci later responded, saying Logan was “completely incorrect in everything she says.” (RELATED: Artwork Depicting Biden As Dystopic Authoritarian Quietly Hits Walls In DC)

“What I find striking [is] how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that,” he said.

Logan has not reappeared on Fox News since her comments, according to the New York Post.