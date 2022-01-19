Tom Brady Says The Refs Let Him ‘Get Away With A Lot Of Unsportsmanlike’ Conduct Penalties

Tom Brady thinks NFL refs take it pretty easy on him.

During an interview with Jim Gray, Brady revealed that he doesn’t think he gets many roughing the passer calls, but he does get away with unsportsmanlike conduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I do know that they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call. I’m kind of a pain in their ass if you don’t already know that,” Brady said during a recent chat with Jim Gray.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

.@PFF can you pull this stat? Unless it doesn’t favor me in which case forget this ever happened… “Let’s Go!” is out now: https://t.co/yiKIK5ImOP @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/pa41UVCUGe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2022

It’s interviews like this one that really showcase just how chill of a guy Brady seems to be. He’s not pretending the world is out to get him.

He knows he’s the most successful player in league history, and with that, the refs let some of the stuff he says slide. It’s the nature of the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

When you’re a star, you simply get away with more than players nobody has ever heard of. It’s the same with anything else in life.

If you’re the top salesman at a firm, management will likely tolerate a bit more nonsense. When it comes to the NFL, nobody has more than Brady’s seven rings and he’s universally respected.

That buys him a nice cushion with the refs, and he knows it. He could sit here and pretend like he doesn’t know that’s the reality he’s playing in, but he didn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Props to Brady for keeping it real as always.