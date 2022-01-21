Watch The First Teaser For ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

The first teaser is out for “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The highly–anticipated series from Amazon is believed to be the most expensive single season of TV in history, and that means expectations are through the roof. Well, the teaser didn’t let fans down. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the highly-anticipated series, according to the teaser’s description, is:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Give the first preview a watch below.

I know it was only the title announcement teaser, but I am ready to run through a wall right now. How about all of you?

This “Lord of the Rings” series has been talked about for years, and it’ll finally get here September 2, 2022!

Amazon Releases Plot Details For The Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series https://t.co/3N2j7mPmaB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 14, 2021

It’s hard to believe we’re less than nine months away from “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” arriving on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Again, this series has seemingly been talked about for years, and fans now finally have a glimpse of what to expect.

For fans of the original movies series and the books from J.R.R. Tolkein, it’s going to be like Christmas once this finally drops.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” as I have them!