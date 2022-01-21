Penny Hardaway After Memphis Loses To SMU: ‘Stop Asking Me Stupid F**king Questions’

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway cut loose on the media Thursday night.

The Tigers lost to SMU 70-62, and the head coach at Memphis apparently had enough of the media asking him questions he didn't like amid roster issues.

“Stop asking me stupid f**king questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do,” Hardaway said in part when discussing his players while looking very frustrated. You can watch his full comments below.

Penny Hardaway’s answer to if he can get the job done at Memphis. “Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do.” pic.twitter.com/WA79u6Y7bc — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) January 21, 2022

Do we think Hardaway has had enough of the media or do we think he’s had enough? I think the answer to that is an obvious yes.

It usually takes a lot for a coach to snap like that, but he clearly hit his breaking point. He’s clearly had enough of the media asking stupid questions he doesn’t like.

“Stop asking me stupid f****** questions” – Penny Hardaway My motto for the rest of 2022. — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) January 21, 2022

Whenever a coach feels like his players might be being unfairly criticized, it doesn’t take much for them to get defensive.

I’d say that was more or less the vibe I got out of his attitude. He wasn’t going to just sit there and let someone question him, in his eyes, unfairly.

Winning solves everything and right now Memphis simply isn’t doing a lot of winning. Clearly, frustrations have reached a boiling point and Hardaway is done with the nonsense.