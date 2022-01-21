REPORT: The Bears Are ‘Smitten’ With Potential Head Coach Brian Flores

The Chicago Bears are reportedly high on potentially hiring Brian Flores.

The Bears have been looking for a new head coach ever since Matt Nagy was fired, and it sounds like the team is zeroing in on the former Miami leader. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

According to USA Today, Charles Robinson said the franchise is “very smitten” with Flores, and it sounds like he’s among the likely leaders for the job.

If the Bears do land on hiring Flores, it could be a great decision. Flores, while far from perfect, was 24-25 through three seasons with the Dolphins, and he won those 24 games with a very unstable quarterback situation.

NFL Head Coach With Back-To-Back Winning Seasons Gets Fired https://t.co/9u1hkZqAIp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2022

The Bears are all-in on the development of Justin Fields, and whoever the next head coach is has to understand that.

Flores already has extensive work with a young QB after coaching Tua in Miami, and I’m sure he could find a way to adjust with Justin Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

No matter what the Bears do, Fields has to be the top priority. Any coach who isn’t sold on him can’t be hired. It’s that simple.