Bills Fans Waited Until 3:00 AM To Greet The Team At The Airport After Losing To The Chiefs

Some Buffalo Bills fans pulled off an awesome move Monday morning for players on the team.

The Bills were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Chiefs late Sunday night in a duel for the ages.

Despite losing and having their season come to an end, fans weren’t deterred from supporting the squad. In a video tweeted by @WBEN, lots of fans gathered in the early morning hours to greet the team upon their return.

And they’re still chanting the Shout Song at 2:30 a.m. EST in the morning. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D45wNQXjdG — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) January 24, 2022

The plane finally pulled in around 3:00, and fans were excited to see the squad, despite standing out in the winter weather.

There are a lot of people who believe that the Bills are the best fans in the NFL, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment after seeing stuff like this.

The Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Chiefs, but the fans didn’t quit on the team. In fact, they did the exact opposite.

They showed up to remind the players they still care about the squad and are thankful for the awesome season.

If that’s not a classy move, I don’t know what is.

Some end-of-the-season thoughts from Bills fans who greeted the team at the airport at 3 a.m. More reaction coming up on Daybreak until 7 on @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/b9b8pxzNhz — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) January 24, 2022

Props to Bills Mafia for holding the line, despite a brutal end to their season. As a football fan, you just love to see it.

