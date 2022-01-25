Jake Paul Invests In The Parent Company Of The UFC

Jake Paul’s war with Dana White appears to be escalating.

The rising boxing star has repeatedly traded shots with the president of the UFC, and he's now bought into the fighting organization's parent company, according to MMAFighting.com.

“I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare,” Paul tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The exact amount of investment in Endeavor Group stock is unknown right now.

I have no idea how serious Jake Paul is about buying into Endeavor Group to increase “UFC fighter pay and providing them healthcare,” but I am very sure this is being done at least in part to troll Dana White.

Now, will Paul ever have the money to completely control the UFC? Almost certainly not. Endeavor is worth billions and billions of dollars.

Jake Paul does not even have close to the kind of money necessary to buy a majority stake. Not even close at all!

Now, does he have the kind of money to buy enough stock to be a massive thorn in Dana White’s side? Without a doubt, and that’s what I’m sure he’s doing.

At least we know the content between White and Paul won’t be ending anytime soon!