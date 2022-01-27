The 2022 March Madness Tournament Will Return To The Pre-COVID Format

March Madness is returning to normal!

The tournament in 2021 was hosted in Indiana in what was pretty much a large bubble system. While it worked for one season, fans want to get back to games being spread out across the country.

Well, the good news is we’re getting back to that format, according to one of the men running the show!

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told CBS Sports the following in part about the 2022 March Madness tournament:

Things are going well. Planning has been good and we feel good and confident with where we are — as much as you can be…We’ve gone back to the original playbook. This year’s tournament is being planned and executed like it was pre-pandemic. And that’s not to say that we’re not looking at adjustments that need to be made. We certainly are.

This is music to my ears. CBS Sports reported that the 2022 tournament will be played at 14 different sites spread out across the USA, and I can’t wait to watch the carnage and action unfold.

While I appreciate the effort that went into putting together the 2021 tournament, nobody wants the games being played in a bubble system.

We want games spread out all over the place. That’s what March Madness is all about. We need different regions.

Now, we’re going to get back to that format, and I can’t wait.

More than anything, I’m just excited for March Madness to return to normal, and I know a lot of fans agree with me!