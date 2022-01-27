‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Shares Update With Fans Marking Two-Years Sobriety

“The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss shared an inspirational update with fans Thursday, marking his two years of sobriety and looking healthy.

“Amazing journey…..,” the Disney star captioned his post on Instagram. Weiss is best known for his role as Goldberg in the classic Disney movie has reportedly struggled with addiction for years. “One I’ve enjoyed watching!!!” he added. Inspirational #recoveryispossible.” (RELATED: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary)

The actor’s post included two side-by-side photos showing his transformation. The headline under the pictures read, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps.”

The one picture showed him looking very skinny and frail. It appeared to be similar to the ones used in the original stories about him following his arrest for residential burglary in January 2020. At the time, the actor looked unrecognizable. Since that time he’s sobered up, got his life together and even received a pair of new teeth.

Last year, the actor posed for a picture with a judge in Yuba County, California, after she handed him the certificate for being sober since entering the program in March 2020. (RELATED: Watch The 1st Trailer For ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’)

A statement from the District Attorney’s Office in Yuba County said the actor had “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

“Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs,” the statement added. “He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit ‘The Mighty Ducks.'”

Congratulations!