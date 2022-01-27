Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill Dunks On The Army For Quoting Lana Del Rey

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill dunked all over the Army for an incredibly stupid tweet.

The Army recently made some waves online when they quoted Lana Del Rey on a photo of a woman crawling under wire and wrote, “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.” (EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Reveals How Badly Mangled Osama Bin Laden’s Face Was After Getting Shot)

Yes, that’s a very real tweet, and it has currently been quote tweeted nearly 6,500 times.

“Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.” -Lana Del Rey 📸 by Markus Rauchenberger#SoldierSaturday pic.twitter.com/57Aa4TnT2R — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 22, 2022

“Quoting Lana Del Ray [sic]. Patton would be proud,” O’Neill, who shot Osama Bin Laden, tweeted late Thursday morning in response to the Army’s tweet.

Quoting Lana Del Ray. Patton would be proud. https://t.co/mIGWJK8LBR — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) January 27, 2022

I was legit stunned when I saw the Army quoting Lana Del Rey, and I say that with someone who has great respect for the military.

After all, I could spend all day talking about military topics, but quoting Lana Del Rey, who is a very talented musician, isn’t going to win any wars.

Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) revealed to me what the plan was if Pakistan had tried to stop the raid. As far as I know, these details weren’t previously known. Fascinating stuff from the former SEAL Team 6 operator. pic.twitter.com/0JAsjD4ecN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

Do you think the Russians or Chinese are busy quoting a singer who kicked off a generation of young women with daddy issues?

The answer is no. Not even a little bit. They’re busy preparing for war at every corner. If you tweet something like this, you’re going to get dunked on, and the man responsible for pulling the trigger on Bin Laden didn’t hesitate.

What was @mchooyah thinking right before he killed Osama Bin Laden? I asked and his answer was incredible. God bless our incredible military. pic.twitter.com/FkKDzo7FLW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh at the insanity of the situation, and that’s exactly what we have here.