REPORT: Taylor Swift Fan Crashes Into Her NYC Apartment, Facing Several Charges

A Taylor Swift fan is reportedly facing multiple charges after he allegedly put his car in reverse and crashed it into her New York City apartment building.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours Thursday when police responded to a call of a driver going down the wrong side of the road and then slamming into the 32-year-old singer’s Tribeca complex, according to the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

The fan then reportedly got out of this car and allegedly attempted to rip the intercom off the wall, the outlet noted. He reportedly told police that he wasn’t going to leave the area until he met the “Shake It Off” hitmaker, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

It is unclear whether the “Me!” hitmaker was home in her NYC building at the time of the crash.

Sources told TMZ that the man was taken into custody and then to the hospital for alcohol and drug testing and a psychiatric evaluation. Police said he was drunk, the outlet noted.

He’s reportedly facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief charges.