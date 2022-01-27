Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Michael Rapaport filming an absurd robbery at a Rite Aid, Aziz Ansari roasts Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine stance and that’s okay, Ryan Clark thinks Cooper Kupp would be treated much differently if he were black, the NFL might change the league’s overtime rules, Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh makes an interesting comment amid Caleb Williams transfer speculation, March Madness is returning to the old format after COVID-19 caused changes in 2021 and former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant says “Black Hawk Down” is the most realistic modern war movie ever made.

