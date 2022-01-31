Editorial

Chiefs Fans Loudly Sing The National Anthem After Ashanti Has Microphone Issues

Chiefs Fans (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1487878367420551174)

Chiefs Fans (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1487878367420551174)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Kansas City Chiefs fans pulled off a classy move Sunday prior to losing to the Bengal.

Music star Ashanti was singing the national anthem before the AFC title game when her mic started having serious issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the fans didn’t let the situation fall apart. The stadium came together to loudly sing the national anthem to the point it was easily picked up by the broadcast mics.

Watch the incredible moment unfold below. It will give you chills.

That’s one hell of an incredible video, and you’d have to be soulless to disagree. When Ashanti’s national anthem rendition encountered problems, the fans stepped up and took care of business.

I know some people find it strange we play the national anthem before sporting events, but I love it. When the national anthem is being sung and it’s firing on all cylinders, it gives me a feeling of a lot of pride.

Fans stepping up and making sure the song got sung once Ashanti suffered tech problems is simply awesome.

It’s what America is all about.

Props to the Chiefs fans for taking care of business.

H/T: BroBible