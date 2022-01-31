Chiefs Fans Loudly Sing The National Anthem After Ashanti Has Microphone Issues

Kansas City Chiefs fans pulled off a classy move Sunday prior to losing to the Bengal.

Music star Ashanti was singing the national anthem before the AFC title game when her mic started having serious issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cincinnati Bengals Are Going To The Super Bowl After An Insane Win Over The Chiefs https://t.co/glfrw6t0W2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

However, the fans didn’t let the situation fall apart. The stadium came together to loudly sing the national anthem to the point it was easily picked up by the broadcast mics.

Watch the incredible moment unfold below. It will give you chills.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a stadium crowd sing a long to the national anthem this loudly before pic.twitter.com/42SNXVPp9N — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2022

That’s one hell of an incredible video, and you’d have to be soulless to disagree. When Ashanti’s national anthem rendition encountered problems, the fans stepped up and took care of business.

I feel so bad @ashanti had to deal with microphone issues during the National Anthem. 😬 But, the crowd in KC understood the assignment and sang along. #AFCChampionship #CINvsKC #NFL pic.twitter.com/uG0pj9ajN5 — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 30, 2022

I know some people find it strange we play the national anthem before sporting events, but I love it. When the national anthem is being sung and it’s firing on all cylinders, it gives me a feeling of a lot of pride.

Fans stepping up and making sure the song got sung once Ashanti suffered tech problems is simply awesome.

It’s what America is all about.

We’ll Chiefs Kingdom, today’s loss blows huge donkey dongs. But being at the stadium, when Ashanti’s mic cut out, our fans sang the National Anthem loud and proud. It was awesome! Proud to be part of the Red Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/eaPZhQqZGN — Dr KC (@CryptChiefs) January 31, 2022

Props to the Chiefs fans for taking care of business.

H/T: BroBible