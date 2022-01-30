Former USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Transfers To Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has found the next great quarterback at Ole Miss.

According to Pete Thamel, former USC passer Jaxson Dart has committed to the Rebels and will continue his career in Oxford playing for Kiffin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has committed to play at Ole Miss. He’s headed there today, per ESPN source. https://t.co/qFD7yJx0Xt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 29, 2022

The report from Thamel comes after there were previous whispers that Dart was enrolled at Ole Miss ahead of his commitment.

UPDATE: We have now confirmed that Jaxson Dart is in fact enrolled at Ole Miss. Trigg expected not to be far behind. Ladies and gentleman, we got him. pic.twitter.com/3WGm7TJt7M — Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) January 27, 2022

This is a huge get for the Rebels and Kiffin. With Matt Corral leaving for the NFL, the team needed to find a new guy with a huge arm to run Kiffin’s offense.

Well, it sounds like they have their man because Dart is going to be slinging the rock for the Rebels in 2022.

If you’re a fan of the team, you have to be very excited right now. The former USC quarterback has a great arm, is athletic and has plenty of eligibility left.

The future is very bright in Oxford and that’s putting it lightly.

So, crack a beer and celebrate. Things might be popping in 2022 in Oxford.