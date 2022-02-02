‘What A Ride’: Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Tom Brady’s Legacy He Leaves Behind In NFL

Gisele Bundchen celebrated husband Tom Brady’s legacy he’s leaving behind in the NFL after he announced his retirement from the league.

“What a ride @tombrady!” the 41-year-old supermodel shared on Instagram about her husband in a post she made Monday. “So many memories!”

“When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football,” she added. “But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

“As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss,” Bundchen continued. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.” (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The retired Victoria’s Secret model praised the 7-time winning Super Bowl Champion for his dedication and mental toughness and said she knows he’s excited about “the next chapter of” his life, sharing that there’s nothing he can’t achieve.

“Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years,” Bundchen concluded her post. “With all my love, Gisele.”

On Monday, Brady announced his retirement at the age of 44 after 22 seasons in the league and a hall of fame career that led to winning seven Super Bowl rings.