Jimbo Fisher Unloads On The Media And Rival Coaches With Epic Rant

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was not happy Wednesday.

Given the fact the Aggies signed the top class in America, you’d probably think that the man running the program in College Station would be happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, you’d be wrong and he sounded off on the media and rival coaches.

“There is no $30 million fund…This is garbage and it pisses me off,” Fisher told the media Wednesday when talking about reports that the Aggies dropped a ton of cash for the nation’s top recruiting class.

He further added, “I know how some of those guys (other major coaches) recruit too. Go dig into that…Trust me, you don’t want to go down that avenue.” You can watch his full comments below.

Was that a bit over-the-top? Sure, but that’s what makes college football so great! It’s an emotional sport and people get fired up about it!

I think it’s safe to say that Fisher is very pissed off with the way the media has handled reports of a $30 million fund used to get players.

Is it true? I have no idea, but Jimbo is clearly hellbent on convincing people it’s not.

Now, when it comes to his comments about rival coaches, I’d caution him about going after Nick Saban and other guys.

He might have beaten Alabama in 2021, but you’re crazy if you think Saban isn’t carrying a grudge. He 100% is, and you don’t want to be on the wrong side of it.

Welcome to college football, folks! Passion and energy runs high, and that’s why we love the sport.