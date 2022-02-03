REPORT: Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Arrested On A DUI Charge

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has reportedly been arrested.

According to Aaron Suttles, the star defensive coach was arrested Thursday morning on a DUI charge in Tuscaloosa County.

As of late Thursday morning, he was still in police custody, according to TMZ.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding arrested for DUI on a Thursday morning according to Tuscaloosa County arrest database. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) February 3, 2022

As always, Golding has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if Golding is guilty of driving under the influence, there’s simply no excuse for that kind of conduct.

NEW: Mugshot of @AlabamaFTBL Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, arrested on suspicion of DUI charge in Northport this morning around 1:30am

Photo source: Tuscaloosa Co Sheriffs Office pic.twitter.com/Akzjhh6zRr — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) February 3, 2022

There is never a reason to consume too much alcohol and then drive. Hell, I won’t even drive at all after drinking a single beer.

It’s just not worth it to me. It’s not worth it at all. Get an Uber, get your friend to drive you or just stay where you are until you’re ready to drive.

Whatever you do, don’t drive!

Alabama DC Pete Golding was arrested Thursday morning and charged with DUI pic.twitter.com/PaLn4uMFkM — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) February 3, 2022

Hopefully, Golding can learn from this situation if he’s guilty and do better going forward to not repeat the same mistakes.