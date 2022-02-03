Editorial

REPORT: Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Arrested On A DUI Charge

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding signals to the Alabama defense as they play Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has reportedly been arrested.

According to Aaron Suttles, the star defensive coach was arrested Thursday morning on a DUI charge in Tuscaloosa County. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of late Thursday morning, he was still in police custody, according to TMZ.

As always, Golding has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if Golding is guilty of driving under the influence, there’s simply no excuse for that kind of conduct.

There is never a reason to consume too much alcohol and then drive. Hell, I won’t even drive at all after drinking a single beer.

It’s just not worth it to me. It’s not worth it at all. Get an Uber, get your friend to drive you or just stay where you are until you’re ready to drive.

Whatever you do, don’t drive!

Hopefully, Golding can learn from this situation if he’s guilty and do better going forward to not repeat the same mistakes.