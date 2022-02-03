‘Scream 6’ Is Green Lit

Another “Scream” movie is on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sixth film in the legendary horror franchise has received the green light. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The series’ official Instagram page also posted THR’s article, which would appear to be confirmation of the news.

This is obviously great news, and I can’t wait to see what we get in “Scream 6.” I watched the latest “Scream” movie a few days ago, and I loved it.

It was my first trip to a movie theater in seemingly forever, but it was definitely worth it.

Now, the iconic horror series is returning for a sixth movie. If that doesn’t get you pumped up, I don’t know what to tell you. It certainly has me ready to run through a wall.

After all, the “Scream” series is one of the best horror sagas ever made, and it perfectly balances humor and seriousness, which is very hard to do in the genre.

Furthermore, it’s incredibly self-aware, which is even rarer.

If you haven’t already seen the latest “Scream,” I suggest you check it out ASAP. It’s the perfect way to prepare for “Scream 6.”