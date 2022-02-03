‘No Warning, No Explanation’: Twitter Suspends Account That Tracks CRT In Schools

A Twitter account that, in part, tracks critical race theory-inspired ideology in schools was abruptly suspended from Twitter on Feb. 3 with “no warning” and “no explanation,” the co-founder of Chalkboard Review told the Daily Caller.

Daniel Buck, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Chalkboard Review, told the Daily Caller that a member of the organization’s social media team tried to log in to Chalkboard Review’s Twitter account and realized they were suspended.

“We’ve received no explanation, no email, nothing from Twitter about their justifications or lack thereof,” Buck said.

No warning. No explanation. How dare an education account publish any conservative content?! So much for free and open discourse. Shake my damn head. pic.twitter.com/y1GsxXroOx — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) February 3, 2022

Chalkboard Review features education commentary from a “diverse range of voices” on education issues, according to its website. The organization previously called out large school districts, including Indianapolis Public Schools, for pushing critical race theory on teachers and students.

Buck noted that the suspension came after the National Education Association (NEA) sent a letter to Big Tech leaders urging them to silence “radicalized” parents and educational advocates. (RELATED: Parent Group Alleges Facebook Censors Its Harmless Posts In Letter To Mark Zuckerberg)

NEA President Becky Pringle asked Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok to stop online “trends” that the NEA claims “have helped create a culture of fear and violence with educators as targets,” according to Fox News. The letter asked social media giants to silence “propaganda” about topics that come from “a small but violent group of radicalized parents.”

Buck told the Daily Caller he found the seemingly random suspension to be “beyond suspicious.”

“I’m particularly frustrated because nothing on our account is objectionable,” Buck said. “We’re not a partisan publication. We’re just an education publication that is willing to run conservative viewpoints alongside centrist and liberal ones and that makes us unacceptable.”

Twitter did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.