The Miami Dolphins Hire Mike McDaniel As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Miami Dolphins have found their new head coach.

The Dolphins announced Sunday night that they've hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the franchise's new leader.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

This is one hell of a bold hire for the Dolphins, and while some fans might be outraged about the fact the franchise has hired a man with zero previous head coaching experience, I like it.

McDaniel is only 38-years-old, he went to Harvard and is viewed as a bit of a phenom and guru. Now, before turning 40, he’s the head coach of an NFL team.

Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan once faked screaming at Johnny Manziel for a first down.?? Ok I’m sold @FinsOrDie @exclusvty pic.twitter.com/IUekIa4NIG — Heat Culture (@305Culture) January 27, 2022

Fortune favors the bold, my friends, and this is about as bold as it gets. McDaniel is smart as all hell and squeezed the most out of Jimmy G with the 49ers.

He took them all the way to the NFC title game, despite the fact expectations entering the season weren’t that high.

Dolphins agree to terms with new head coach Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/2BMMJMMfTV — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022

Now, the Dolphins will hope that he’s able to bring some of the magic down to Miami. It should be a ton of fun to see how he does!