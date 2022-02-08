Alvin Kamara Allegedly Punched His Victim Several Times And Fractured His Orbital Bone, According To Police

More details are out about Alvin Kamara’s arrest and they’re not pretty.

According to ESPN, the police report claims the New Orleans Saints running back is on surveillance video punching the man eight times at the Cromwell Casino, and three of those shots came while the man was already down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The alleged victim suffered a fractured orbital bone and was knocked unconscious at one point.

NFL Superstar Arrested On An Incredibly Serious Charge In Las Vegas https://t.co/25rsEIHEcV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

The alleged beating occurred after words were allegedly exchanged outside of an elevator, and Kamara allegedly shoved the man to get things started. That’s when all hell broke loose.

The NFL superstar was arrested Sunday and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Multiple members of Kamara’s crew are also accused of repeatedly stomping on the man once he was on the ground.

Karama told police the alleged victim called someone with him ugly and he beat him because he thought he was fleeing after doing something, according to the same report.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

As always Kamara, still has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but these allegations are incredibly serious.

This isn’t a minor scuffle. The alleged victim suffered serious injuries, including an orbital fracture. The fact the entire thing is on video is probably bad news for the Saints RB, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

From Super Bowl Live: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara was arrested and the details Las Vegas PD posted are out. pic.twitter.com/po4WyE6vdq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

As I said Monday, some people just need to learn how to put one foot in front of the other and walk away. Kamara’s entire NFL career is now at risk because of an alleged beating. Not smart, folks. Not smart.