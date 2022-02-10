Tesla Recalls 578,607 Vehicles, Marking Its Fifth Massive Recall In Less Than 8 Months

Tesla recalled nearly 600,000 vehicles on Thursday, the electric car maker’s fifth major recall in the past several months.

The recall, which affects all 2020-2022 Tesla Model S, X and Y cars and as well as certain 2017–2022 Tesla Model 3s, a total of 578,607 vehicles, is due to safety issues raised by the vehicles’ “Boombox” feature that plays music outside the vehicle, according to Bloomberg. The Boombox feature impairs the vehicles’ “pedestrian warning system,” an auditory feature that alerts pedestrians to the vehicles’ presence.

Tesla will fix the problem by issuing a remote software update, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). (RELATED: California Sues Tesla For Discrimination, Alleges Factory Is ‘Racially Segregated’)

“The Boombox function allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, which may obscure the Pedestrian Warning System (PWS) sounds,” the NHTSA wrote in a recall notice. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 141, ‘Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.'”

The recall is the fifth in less than eight months; on Jan. 27, Tesla recalled roughly 50,000 vehicles over a glitch in the company’s self-driving software that enabled cars to run through stop signs. Another software glitch resulting in false collision warnings (FCWs) and automatic emergency brake (AEB) deployments prompted the recall of roughly 12,000 vehicles in November.

The company issued a massive recall in late December for problems related to opening and closing the trunk in roughly 355,000 Model 3 cars, and for faulty front trunk latches in around 120,000 Model S vehicles. Tesla had previously issued a recall for 6,000 cars in June over loose bolts.

Tesla did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.