Lizzo Reveals She Loves Playboy And Would Definitely Pose For The Magazine

Superstar Lizzo revealed she loves Playboy and shared that she would definitely pose for the famed magazine.

The 33-year-old singer gave a shout out to Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence, superstar singer Cardi B, and told her she’d love to pose for the magazine, TMZ reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me!” Lizzo shared. “I love Playboy! Yeah, I’ll do it!” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker also revealed that she had gotten a few piercings and said she never thought she’d be that girl. (RELATED: Superstar Lizzo Says She Has ‘Quit Twitter’ Because Of The ‘Internet Bullies’)

“I have so many piercings right now. I never thought I’d be this girl!” Lizzo shared, as she revealed where she had gotten pierced wasn’t a part of her body she could share.

“I can’t show you!” she added. “I can’t show TMZ my p*ssy!”

The singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in the past has talked about how she wants people to focus on her career instead of talking about her body, and said she is “so much more than that.”

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” the pop singer shared in 2020.

“The body-positive movement is doing the same thing,” she added. “We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Lizzo continued, explaining how she would like to be celebrated for her music and not being “brave” for doing so.