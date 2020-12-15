Entertainment

Lizzo Defends ‘Detox’ Juice Cleanse Following Backlash

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Lizzo has defended her use of a 10-day juice cleanse to “detox” her body amid a backlash from critics.

“So I did the 10-day smoothie detox and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like a dramatic weight loss,” the 32-year-old singer shared in a video she posted on Instagram. The comments were noted by The Loop in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Superstar Lizzo Says She Has ‘Quit Twitter’ Because Of The ‘Internet Bullies’)

“And that is not the case,” she added.

The superstar singer went on to explain the reason she was doing the cleanse was because “November” has stressed her the “fuck out.” (RELATED: Jillian Michaels Insists We Should Be Celebrating Lizzo For Her Music, Not For Being Overweight)

“I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up,” the singer explained. “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results.”

“My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch,” she added. “And I feel like that’s it.”

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys,” she concluded. “I got exactly what I wanted out of it. And every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies.”

The comments came after the “Juice” hitmaker posted a video on TikTok talking about her 10-day smoothie cleanse, according to Billboard. Not long after, people slammed her on social media for “promoting detox smoothie diets” after being considered many people’s “body confident role model.”