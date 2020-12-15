Lizzo Defends ‘Detox’ Juice Cleanse Following Backlash

Lizzo has defended her use of a 10-day juice cleanse to “detox” her body amid a backlash from critics.

“So I did the 10-day smoothie detox and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like a dramatic weight loss,” the 32-year-old singer shared in a video she posted on Instagram. The comments were noted by The Loop in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Superstar Lizzo Says She Has ‘Quit Twitter’ Because Of The ‘Internet Bullies’)

“And that is not the case,” she added.

Lizzo defends sharing her juice cleanse with followers: “Every big girl should do whatever the f— they want” https://t.co/2P21K5r0eg — billboard (@billboard) December 15, 2020

The superstar singer went on to explain the reason she was doing the cleanse was because “November” has stressed her the “fuck out.” (RELATED: Jillian Michaels Insists We Should Be Celebrating Lizzo For Her Music, Not For Being Overweight)

“I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up,” the singer explained. “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results.”

“My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch,” she added. “And I feel like that’s it.”

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys,” she concluded. “I got exactly what I wanted out of it. And every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies.”

The comments came after the “Juice” hitmaker posted a video on TikTok talking about her 10-day smoothie cleanse, according to Billboard. Not long after, people slammed her on social media for “promoting detox smoothie diets” after being considered many people’s “body confident role model.”

It was inevitable. The industry is so violent towards fat women. Of course she was going to submit to toxic diet culture. It was only a matter of time. — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) December 14, 2020

I saw it coming. I saw it. From the training videos. The veganism. The rejection of the fat acceptance movement. All these are fine. Over the years, Lizzo has replaced Gabourey as the new ‘black fat woman in entertainment’ everyone takes a swipe at. — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) December 14, 2020

Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants.

I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body.

It made us want to do the same to ours. — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) December 14, 2020

Lizzo, a plus-size goddess who I considered my body confident role model, is now promoting detox smoothie diets on ig and I feel so betrayed @lizzo — Tasneeeem (@lifeoftazza) December 14, 2020