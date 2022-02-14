REVIEW: ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is A Disappointing Film

“Nightmare Alley” didn’t live up to the hype.

I had the opportunity to watch the Bradley Cooper film over the weekend, and it was very disappointing. Now, I want to make it clear that it wasn’t bad. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sometimes, people think when I say a movie was disappointing that it means it was bad. That’s not the case here.

“Nightmare Alley” isn’t bad at all, but it’s damn sure not a movie that should be seriously considered for the best film of the year.

The plot revolves around a conman (Cooper) getting involved with a psychologist played by Cate Blanchett, and before it’s all said and done, he finds himself in way over his head.

Were there interesting points? Without spoiling anything, I can confidently say there were definitely some fascinating parts.

However, by the time the movie was done, I honestly found myself wondering what the hell I’d just spent two and a half hours.

The movie was all over the place and I guess it was trying to show us how you can’t outrun your fate. I truly don’t know.

On a scale of one to 10, it was a solid 5.5, and I won’t watch “Nightmare Alley” again. It’s a damn shame because I truly expected it to be awesome.