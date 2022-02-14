REVIEW: ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is A Disappointing Film

“Nightmare Alley” didn’t live up to the hype.
I had the opportunity to watch the Bradley Cooper film over the weekend, and it was very disappointing. Now, I want to make it clear that it wasn’t bad. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Sometimes, people think when I say a movie was disappointing that it means it was bad. That’s not the case here.
“Nightmare Alley” isn’t bad at all, but it’s damn sure not a movie that should be seriously considered for the best film of the year.
The plot revolves around a conman (Cooper) getting involved with a psychologist played by Cate Blanchett, and before it’s all said and done, he finds himself in way over his head.
View this post on Instagram
Were there interesting points? Without spoiling anything, I can confidently say there were definitely some fascinating parts.
However, by the time the movie was done, I honestly found myself wondering what the hell I’d just spent two and a half hours.
View this post on Instagram
The movie was all over the place and I guess it was trying to show us how you can’t outrun your fate. I truly don’t know.
View this post on Instagram
On a scale of one to 10, it was a solid 5.5, and I won’t watch “Nightmare Alley” again. It’s a damn shame because I truly expected it to be awesome.