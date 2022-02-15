Skip Bayless Sends Wild Tweets About Sean McVay’s Behavior After Winning The Super Bowl

Skip Bayless was not impressed by Sean McVay’s behavior after winning the Super Bowl.

McVay became the youngest coach in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, he was amped up, but Bayless wasn’t happy!

In a pair of truly insane tweets, the FS1 pundit ripped McVay for apparently making himself the center of attention.

Sean McVay is photo-bombing every interview. Egomaniac. Wants to be the face of the franchise. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2022

Now McVay is upstaging Aaron Donald and Von Miller who were being interviewed on ESPN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2022

These are two of the stupidest tweets that I’ve ever seen. What the hell is Bayless complaining about? This is literally the meme of an old man screaming at the clouds.

I watched the celebrations after the game and nothing stood out to me. Furthermore, even if McVay had been going crazy, it would have been justified.

He just won the Super Bowl at the age of 36. Why the hell wouldn’t he be going crazy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

This seems like a good time to remember that Bayless is paid to stir the pot. It’s entertainment, and you shouldn’t take him too seriously.

He’s looking to move the needle and taking unnecessary shots at McVay will get the job done!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Don’t kill McVay’s vibe. He’s earned the right to be amped up.