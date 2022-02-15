‘The View’ Co-Host Says Romney’s Warning About Russia Is Sounding ‘More And More True By The Day’

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said Tuesday Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s warning about Russia in 2012 is sounding “more and more true by the day” amid Ukraine showdown.

“I remember when, in 2012, Mitt Romney said Russia was our biggest geopolitical foe,” Navarro shared during a panel discussion on the ABC talk show with guest host ABC anchor Linsey Davis.

Navarro asked Davis about reports regarding a “potential Russian invasion” of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin that could reportedly happen as soon as Wednesday and why America should care.

“I think this is kind of the opposite theory of Vegas,” Davis explained. “Because what happens in Ukraine doesn’t necessarily stay in Ukraine.”

The weekend anchor said the reason is because "Ukraine is on the front line," reiterating comments shared by former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor on her show.

"Russia doesn't stop with Ukraine," she added. "And so democracy is really at stake here. And so if Russia can do this in Ukraine, where else can they do it? Where are the borders?"

Joy Behar said that Putin seemed to be “backing off,” but Davis said it was too early to know that for sure.

During his presidential campaign in 2012, Romney warned about Russia during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Russia, this is, without question, our number one geopolitical foe,” Romney shared. “They fight every cause for the world’s worst actors.”