Watch An Inside Look At Tom Holland In ‘Uncharted’

“Uncharted” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, "Street-smart Nathan Drake, is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada."

Judging from the latest look at the highly-anticipated movie, fans are in for a wild time. You can give it a watch below.

Now, as I’ve said too many times to count, I wasn’t a big player of the “Uncharted” games. I played part of one, and then focused my energy elsewhere.

However, as a big fan of movies, I can tell you that “Uncharted” looks like it’s going to be an absolutely awesome ride.

Holland is teaming up with Mark Wahlberg for the movie, and if that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will.

Both of them are Hollywood superstars, and both are great talents. Now, the duo is starring in an action flick about searching for treasure.

Yeah, I’m ready to roll. You don’t even need to say anything else!

You can catch “Uncharted” starting this Friday! I can’t wait to see it.