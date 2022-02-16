Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid And Gigi Hadid Burn Up Runway In New York

Supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and more definitely burned up the runway Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.

Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid looked truly stunning when she stepped out in long-sleeve white dress with a plunging neckline and leg split in the middle during her appearance in the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show in New York City.

She completed the look with her hair pulled black, taupe suede high heel boots and taupe clutch.

Later, she was spotted in a jaw-dropping high collar, black sequins number with a cutout through the middle. She topped off the look with black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Sister and fellow lingerie model Gigi Hadid truly wowed in a one-sleeve floor length sparkling black gown when she walked the catwalk in the same show Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ratajkowski turned heads in little more than a black and white leopard print jacket and black top during the same runway show as the lingerie model sisters.

She completed the look with her hair pulled back, a black top and oversized black purse.

And last but certainly not least, SI Swimsuit model Shayk was quite the vision when she showed up on the runway in a gorgeous metallic silver mini trench coat and silver heels during the same Fall/Winter 2022 collection show.