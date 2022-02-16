US

2 Officers Injured In Texas Shootout, Suspect Killed

Two sheriff’s deputies in Harris County, Texas, were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect Tuesday night.

The two deputies were wounded and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday night. The suspect was killed in the incident.

Gonzalez said he was “very relieved to report that they’re both in fair condition at this time,” in a press conference Tuesday night.

“What we know is that this evening our deputies responded to a discharging firearms call at the location on Amberfield,” Gonzalez added. “A family member reported that one of their relatives had been firing a weapon, perhaps throughout the day.”

The suspect was leaving the home and began shooting at the deputies as soon as they arrived at the scene, according to Gonzalez. Police believe that the suspect and two deputies were the only ones injured in the incident. (RELATED: ‘We Believe They Were Ambushed’: Gunman Kills Deputy, Injures 2 More Officers Outside Bar)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.