2 Officers Injured In Texas Shootout, Suspect Killed

Two sheriff’s deputies in Harris County, Texas, were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect Tuesday night.

The two deputies were wounded and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday night. The suspect was killed in the incident.

Preliminary update to shooting on Amberfield. deputies responded to a discharging firearms call for service at the location. A male was reportedly firing a weapon at the location. Deputies arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire. Two deputies wounded, suspect deceased on (1/2) https://t.co/VOUIgLOtkJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 16, 2022

Gonzalez said he was “very relieved to report that they’re both in fair condition at this time,” in a press conference Tuesday night.

“What we know is that this evening our deputies responded to a discharging firearms call at the location on Amberfield,” Gonzalez added. “A family member reported that one of their relatives had been firing a weapon, perhaps throughout the day.”

The suspect was leaving the home and began shooting at the deputies as soon as they arrived at the scene, according to Gonzalez. Police believe that the suspect and two deputies were the only ones injured in the incident.

