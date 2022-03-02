Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk Makes Public Statement In Support Of Ukraine

Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk shared a peace sign on her Instagram account, calling for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday.

“No To War,” Shayk captioned the post, adding “I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine – please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can, praying for peace.”

Shayk was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, and was the first Russian model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, according to Entertainment Tonight’s Canadian syndication. Shayk has previously taken part in charitable fundraising and donations via her social media pages; in 2020 she and her 13.5 million followers helped donate 50,000 meals to the New York City Food Bank.

Shayk was once described as “notoriously private” when it comes to discussing her personal life by Harpers Bazaar, but that has not stopped her from speaking out against Putin’s invasion of the neighboring state. (RELATED: Rihanna At Paris Fashion Week: Apparently Maternity Lingerie Is A Thing)

She is amongst many Russian-born supermodels and celebrities posting publicly against the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, who is from the former Soviet Union, claimed Tuesday that one of her anti-war posts on Instagram was removed as propaganda.

Russia has already started arresting anti-war protestors and placing them under detention for speaking out against the invasion, reported Business Insider. ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ukrainian pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently stuck in Kyiv, posted a video saying, “This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s,” and described the sense of being “always on the edge,” as the war continues around him.